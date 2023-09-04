Toronto Metropolitan University suspends men's soccer team after allegations of 'concerning behaviour'

Toronto Metropolitan University has suspended the activities of its men's soccer team as it investigates allegations of "serious and concerning behaviour," the university said Monday.

A spokesperson for the school told CBC Toronto by email that the university received a report alleging the behaviours. They did not confirm any details, including the nature of the allegations, but said an investigation is underway.

The team suspension was first reported by The Eyeopener, the school's campus publication.

The university has already forfeited two road games this season.

The team was scheduled to play against Laurentian University on Saturday and Nipissing University on Sunday.