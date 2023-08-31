Toronto-area Metro workers ratify new deal after month-long strike

Workers from 27 Metro stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.

The workers, represented by Unifor, voted to ratify a second tentative deal just two days after the grocery giant was granted a temporary injunction restricting secondary picket lines that blocked fresh product deliveries to its stores.

More than 3,700 workers had been on strike since July 29 after rejecting the first tentative agreement recommended by their bargaining committee.

Under the new deal, all workers will get an immediate raise of $1.50 an hour, said Unifor spokesperson Paul Whyte in a statement. Full-time and senior part-time workers will receive a $2-an-hour pay increase within months, he added.

Throughout the strike, the workers called for a return of so-called hero pay received during the pandemic, as well as better working conditions and more full-time jobs.

"This is a historic collective agreement that sets a new bar for grocery store workers," said Unifor national president Lana Payne.

"It was achieved thanks to our members' perseverance and unwavering solidarity, as well as incredible community support."