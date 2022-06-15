Toronto's medical officer of health tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto's medical officer of health has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on social media.

"I'm following public health guidelines & resting at home," Dr. Eileen de Villa said on Twitter Wednesday.

"I feel relatively well & owe that to keeping up to date with my #COVID19 vaccines. If you haven't already, get your next eligible dose to protect you, your ❤️ones & community."

De Villa has spent more than two years informing the city about the virus, providing updates on the spread of COVID-19 and issuing public health guidance.

As of Tuesday, 99 people in Toronto were in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of whom were in intensive care units. Six required the help of ventilators to breathe.