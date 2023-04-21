What some of Toronto's mayoral candidates announced and criticized Friday

Friday proved to be another busy day on the crowded campaign trail for Toronto's top job, with mayoral candidates focusing on a wide range of issues including homelessness, the climate crisis and — once again — bike lanes.

Coun. Josh Matlow pitched what he says is the first plank of an environment platform centred upon $200 million in annual investments funded by a commercial parking levy. Meanwhile, Mitzie Hunter — a sitting Liberal MPP who had said she will resign her seat before the mayoral nomination periods ends on May 12 — put forward a two-step plan to help deal with youth homelessness in Toronto.

Coun. Anthony Peruzza shared he'll be going on a city-wide "affordability tour" to meet with residents and discuss affordability issues, while Coun. Brad Bradford said he would increase transparency and accountability for city departments. Plus former city councillor Rob Davis became at least the third candidate in two days to come out forcefully against bike lanes in the city.

Tax parking to fund environmental efforts: Matlow

Matlow said the city's current plan to hit net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is ambitious, but lacks dedicated funding.

"The climate crisis is the greatest existential threat to humanity," he said in a news release.

To create that dedicated funding, which would amount to $200 million annually, he would implement a tax on commercial parking lots that was previously pitched at the city's budget committee meeting in January.

The levy could generate between $171 million to $535 million in revenue if applied to paid and unpaid spaces, according to a KPMG report prepared for the city in 2016. Though that range doesn't factor in any exemptions to the levy, so city staff said it is an overestimate.

Matlow said a commercial parking lot levy would fund $200 million in climate change-related investments each year. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Matlow's implementation of the levy would include several exemptions, including grocery stores, public institutions, small neighbourhood strip malls, electric vehicle charging spots, spaces for expectant mothers and those with mobility challenges. The levy would be aimed at large, corporate mall parking and downtown corporate lots, he said.

Matlow said the tax would fund several efforts environmental efforts, like retrofitting existing buildings to switch them off fossil fuels and on to electric energy, a TTC ridership growth strategy that includes improved service and lower fares and further electrification of the city's vehicle fleet, including TTC buses, he said.

Mark Saunders, a former police chief also running for mayor, criticized Matlow's plan. In a news release, Saunders said the plan is "really a tax on commuters and workers trying to get around the city."

A two-step plan for youth homelessness

Hunter said she would work to reduce youth homelessness in the city by tackling mental health.

In statement, Hunter said affordable housing is a necessary element to helping homeless youth, but added the work doesn't end there.

"We also know housing in and of itself is not sufficient for young people to flourish in life. That's why we we need to focus on youth-related mental health needs," Hunter said.

Hunter pitched her plan for addressing youth homelessness. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The first step would be to create five outreach teams that would include peer support workers, psychologists and social workers to address the physical, mental health and safety needs of youth experiencing homelessness, she said. The teams would come at a cost of $1.3 million annually and they would focus on reuniting families when it's safe to do so.

The second step includes increasing the amount of funding community non-profits can receive through the city's Community Services Partnership program.

As mayor, Hunter said she would increase the maximum grant amount to $100,000 from $75,000. The increased support would be specific to mental health, youth homelessness and violence prevention organizations, Hunter said.

Increasing accountability

On Friday, Bradford criticized the state of the city's recreational facilities, snow clearing programs, water fountains and waste management.

"In short, the people you pay with your tax dollars are not going above and beyond, for you," he said in a news release.

Bradford criticized the state of the city's recreational facilities, snow clearing programs, water fountains and waste management program. (Michael Cole/CBC)

To increase transparency and accountability, Bradford said he would publicly issue mandate letters to the heads of municipal divisions and departments. In provincial and federal politics, mandate letters usually lay out a premier or prime minister's instructions for their ministers.

Bradford said this would help "reorient" the city's government to make sure residents needs are met.

More opposition to bike lanes

Former city councillor Davis said he's launching an online petition where residents can "express their displeasure" with bike lane expansions in Toronto.

Davis said he's heard from residents who live on or near several of Toronto's busiest streets who are frustrated with the idea of further bike lanes.

"The message they have delivered to me is No More Bike Lanes!" Davis said in a news release.

Davis said he's launched a website where people can find his online petition. At the time of publication, that address redirected to a blog post about why people shouldn't bike to work.

On Thursday, former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey and former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti also made announcements about their opposition to bike lanes.

Toronto's mayoral byelection is set for June 26. You can find a full list of candidates here.