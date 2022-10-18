Who will be Toronto's 'strong mayor'? John Tory seeks re-election against 30 rivals
Live results will be posted in this story once polls close at 8 p.m. ET
John Tory has been Toronto's mayor for eight years. On Monday, Torontonians will decide whether or not they want him to lead for four more.
Tory is squaring off against 30 people in his re-election run, although not all of those candidates are well-known to the public despite a months-long campaign period.
If he wins, Tory will be more powerful than ever before.
That's because Toronto is one of two Ontario cities, along with Ottawa, that Premier Doug Ford's government has given "strong mayor" powers to — giving whoever is elected mayor a veto over city council in some situations, among other new powers.
- You can read an explainer about the "strong mayor" system here, and also check out what some past Toronto mayors have to say about it.
Urbanist Gil Penalosa, environmentalist Sarah Climenhaga and federal government worker Chloe Brown debated Tory twice, both calling attention to what they see as Tory's and the city's failings while the incumbent mayor defended his record and touted the improvements promised for the city (Scarborough subway, anyone?).
Jack Yan and Stephen Punwasi also appeared in one debate each.
You can read about some more mayoral candidates in their own words in this story, or you can use the Toronto Public Library's Know Your Vote T.O. initiative to evaluate the platforms (where they exist) as well.
In Toronto it really comes down to whether or not you approve of Tory's work and believe he's still the right person to run a city facing a huge budget shortfall (partly driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), a housing affordability crisis, infrastructure issues and more.
Election results will appear shortly after polls close at 8 p.m.
Tory is also exerting his influence in the city council races by endorsing a range of candidates across the city. Here's where to find the ward results, based on where you live in the city:
- Etobicoke | Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Etobicoke Centre, Etobicoke North
- North Toronto | Humber River-Black Creek, York Centre, Willowdale, Don Valley North
- Downtown and Midtown Toronto | Parkdale-High Park, York South-Weston, Eglinton-Lawrence, Toronto-St. Paul's, Davenport, Spadina-Fort York, University-Rosedale, Toronto Centre, Toronto Danforth, Don Valley West, Don Valley East, Beaches-East York
- Scarborough | Scarborough Southwest, Scarborough Centre, Scarborough-Agincourt, Scarborough-Guildwood, Scarborough North, Scarborough-Rouge Park
Toronto's voting stations close at 8 p.m. ET and we're expecting results a short time after. You can get live results in the mayoral race below:
