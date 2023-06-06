5 top mayoral candidates set to square off at CBC Toronto debate

Starting at 11:30 a.m. ET., Marivel Taruc and Shawn Jeffords will moderate a debate focused on livability and accountability. The candidates selected to take part are Ana Bailão, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders.

Five of the leading candidates to be the city's next mayor are set to square off Tuesday at a debate hosted by CBC Toronto.

Ana Bailão, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders will be on stage to face a mix of questions focusing on three key issues: housing, accountability and livability. Brad Bradford was going to participate but had to cancel as he and his wife await the imminent arrival of their second child.

The debate is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch it live in the player above, or click here for more viewing and listening options.

The contest comes just two days before advance voting begins, with election day on June 26. You can learn more about how to vote here.

Public opinion polls suggest Chow, a longtime Toronto city councillor and NDP MP, has a commanding lead over the rest of the field. A Forum Research survey published Monday put her support among decided voters at 38 per cent, with her closest rival Mark Saunders at 13 per cent.

That same poll had Matlow at 12 per cent, Bailão at eight per cent and Hunter at seven per cent.

Today's debate could prove a pivotal opportunity for the five candidates to pitch their vision for Toronto to voters still making up their minds. You can compare their key policy proposals here.

A total of 102 people are running to be mayor. You can see the full list at the City of Toronto's website here.