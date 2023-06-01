It's a literal sign of things to come.

Toronto's mayoral byelection shifted into a new phase this week as campaign lawn signs started to pop up around the city.

By law, campaign teams weren't allowed to put them up until June 1. But their presence gives us new insight into the signals candidates are trying to send to voters and their own competitors.

There were also some unusual settings for campaign speeches and lots more policy was announced.

Here's a glimpse of where things stand after the ninth week of the campaign.

Sign of the times

You've probably seen them in your neighbourhood.

Campaign teams have begun to fan out across the city and hammer with lawn signs to boost the profile of their candidates. And experts say they're part of the ratcheted up efforts we'll see from candidates to make an impression on voters in the coming weeks.

Andrew Tumilty, a senior consultant for Enterprise Canada and war room director for former mayor John Tory, said the signs are key.

"There will be people all across the city giving raccoons a run for their money as they as they scurry through the streets in the dark to get signs installed," he said.

The sign war itself isn't really a great read on who is winning or losing the race, but it it tells you a lot about how much money a campaign has raised and how strong their team or organization is, he said.

"It's a show of force and it's a show of organization really more than anything else," Tumilty said.

In a byelection with some 102 candidates, the margin to win could be small. So signs are another way to break through to voters who are just tuning into a race that's been going on officially for a few months, Tumilty added.

"The 'Get out the vote' folks, you know, it's their time to shine, identify votes and put together a plan for how to get them out to the polls," he said.

Final weeks to make an impression

With advance polling beginning June 8, the runway for candidates to make an impression on the first crop of voters is running out.

Toronto Metropolitan University political science professor Myer Siemiatycki said, as a result, we're going to see the "air war" of new TV, radio and social media advertisements heat up.

Siemiatycki said he expects that look like greater criticism of front-runner Olivia Chow.

"The other candidates are going to be pretty desperate to try to erode her support," he said. "And that will have to involve some negative commentary."

After a string of debate stage appearances over the last few weeks, Josh Matlow popped up on an unusual stage this week —a concert stage. He was invited up at the Hot Chip concert to speak to the crowd.

Cadence Weapon — who is part of Matlow's campaign — was opening for the band. He returned later in the show to rap on one of the band's songs.

Cadence then stopped the concert and brought out Matlow, who gave a quick campaign speech to a somewhat baffled audience. Not everyone seemed to appreciate the quick campaign speech and there were a few boos.

Policy planks and other things you may have missed

In terms of policy, the pace of proposals slowed again this week compared to the flurry we saw earlier in the campaign.

Here are some — but far from all — of the policy proposals announced this week.

Mark Saunder's kicked off the week by pledging to remove encampments from city parks. The former police chief said he would develop a "wrap-around services strategy" to help people who are unhoused.

Ana Bailão said she would double the number of modular homes built in the city, with the goal of 1,000 new homes by 2031. Her plan would also see $5 million spent to help put people who are unhoused on a "long-term pathway" out of homelessness.

Bailão also said she would expand the Toronto Community Crisis Service to cover the entire city.

Anthony Furey landed a notable endorsement from former federal cabinet minister John Baird . He was also endorsed by Conservative Sen. Bob Runciman.

Mitzie Hunter announced another multi-point plan, this one focused on city parks. She said she'd add more trees to city parks, winterize park washrooms and allow people to drink in parks. Hunter also promised to open the subway a half hour earlier each morning to help people get to work easier, a pledge she says will cost $9 million.

Olivia Chow said Monday if she's elected, she'll oppose the province's plan to build the Therme spa at Ontario Place. As mayor, she said she "would not yield the land Toronto owns to the provincial government." She also called on the Ford government to hold public consultations on its plans.