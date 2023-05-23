You're going to vote this time, right?

Just about one in three eligible Torontonians cast a ballot in last year's election, but a competitive and consequential mayoral byelection should bring more to the polls this time around.

The City of Toronto has also made a key improvement this time around: during the advance voting window, you'll be able to vote at any polling station you like. Advance voting runs from June 8-13, with polling stations open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The change opens the door to voting during the workday, while out visiting friends and family or running an errand. Voting early also means you probably won't stuck in a line.

City officials are set to hold a media briefing Wednesday with more information about how to vote in the June 26 mayoral byelection.

That said, things can change quickly — and Toronto voters have been burned before by casting a ballot early only for negative news to emerge about their preferred candidate.

If you vote on election day, you will have to cast a ballot at a polling station in your neighbourhood. The city's MyVote site is the best resource to find where that is. Or you can sign up to vote by mail (the deadline to do that is May 26.)

Election day polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Need the basics? Here's some FAQ

Left to right: Toronto mayoral candidates Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Josh Matlow, Mitzie Hunter and Olivia Chow take part in a debate, which was held at the Daily Bread Food Bank in Etobicoke on May 15, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Who's running? There are 102 candidates in the running. You can find the full list here, or read CBC Toronto's breakdown of the top six candidates here.

Can I vote online? No (and here's why).

Do I need to own a home to vote? No, you can vote so long as your rent a residential or commercial property in the City of Toronto — even if you just moved here.

Can I vote if I'm a permanent resident? No (even though some want this to change, you must be a Canadian citizen who is over the age of 18).

What ID do I need? Just one piece of government-issued ID showing your name and qualifying Toronto address.

What if I rent a commercial property but live outside of the city? You can vote. If you're voting on election day, you'll need to vote at a polling station near your business.

Have a question you don't see here? Email us at Ask@cbc.ca and we'll do our best to answer it.