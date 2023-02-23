Torontonians to head to the polls June 26 for mayoral byelection

The byelection to replace John Tory as Toronto's mayor is tentatively set for Monday, June 26, the city clerk confirmed Thursday.

Nominations are set to open April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and close May 12 at 2 p.m.

Advance voting will take place June 8 to 13.

In a news release Thursday, the city said the byelection is contingent on an upcoming meeting of city council, where staff will consider recommendations from the clerk to formally the declare the office of the mayor vacant and to pass a bylaw requiring a byelection for Tory's replacement.

The release added the city clerk would not normally announce a byelection in advance of passing a bylaw, but that in this circumstance, it was considered "to be in the best interests of the city."

Announcing the dates now means the clerk can begin making preparations such as hiring election staff and booking voting locations, the release added.

The estimated budget for the by-election is approximately $13 million. Actual expenses for the October 24, 2022 general election totalled of $14.5 million.

More to come.