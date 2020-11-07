Toronto mayor congratulates U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on victory

Toronto Mayor John Tory has congratulated U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on his victory on Saturday, saying the city will work with the U.S. to strengthen their respective economies.

Democratic candidate Biden has won the U.S. presidential election after he secured enough electoral college votes on Saturday, according to U.S. networks. President Donald Trump is contesting results from some states.

In a tweet shortly after the U.S. media called the election, Tory said the U.S. is Canada's "closest friend and biggest customer" and Toronto and the U.S. will "build back better together" for all of their people.

The United States is our closest friend and biggest customer and we will build back better together for ALL of our people, without exception. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Election2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Election2020</a> —@JohnTory

Tory, in an interview later, said he is confident that Biden will bring "calm, resolute leadership" to the U.S. and will bring people together.

"It is in our interest that they should be the beacon of democracy they are. I'm sure, that going forward, we will continue to have great relations with them, both the city of Toronto and Canada, with the U.S., and I'm sure President-Elect Biden will be part of that," Tory said.

Biden defeated his Republican rival to become the 46th president of the U.S., positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Downtown residents make noise when election called

Some Toronto residents downtown banged pots and pans to celebrate Biden's victory. Keith Lam, a resident of Toronto's Gay Village, filmed a video from his condo balcony that captured the celebratory noise.

CAN CONFIRM. Canada is THRILLED Joe Biden is the new President Elect. <a href="https://t.co/22afLXMm09">pic.twitter.com/22afLXMm09</a> —@baritonekeith

Toronto councillors tweet their thoughts on Biden's victory

A handful of Toronto politicians tweeted their thoughts as well.

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, and Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents Ward 12, Toronto-St. Paul's, summed up the reaction of many people in Toronto.

An awful chapter in America’s history is finally over. <br><br>Now the hard work begins. —@joe_cressy

Joe Biden has been elected as the next President of the United States of America. Kamala Harris has been elected as the next Vice-President. Hallelujah. <a href="https://t.co/sOzNNSug4O">pic.twitter.com/sOzNNSug4O</a> —@JoshMatlow

Meanwhile, Coun. Michael Ford, who represent Ward 1, Etobicoke North, included a tweet by Biden that contained a music video of "America the Beautiful." Ford noted that the victory is historic.

America has spoken. <br><br>Congratulations to President-Elect <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeBiden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeBiden</a> and Vice President-Elect <a href="https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KamalaHarris</a> on your win.<br><br>What a moment in history to witness. <a href="https://t.co/fDs3WxIFaf">https://t.co/fDs3WxIFaf</a> —@MichaelFordTO

Olivia Chow, a Ryerson University professor and former city councillor, included a tweet from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Chow underlined the importance of hope in electoral outcomes.