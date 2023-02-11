Toronto Mayor John Tory steps down after admitting relationship with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Friday that he will step down as mayor after admitting to a relationship with a staffer.

In a report on Friday night, the Toronto Star quoted a letter from Peter A. Downward, the mayor's lawyer, who said "the mayor developed a relationship with an employee in his office."

According to letter reported by the Star, it "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

The Star reported that the woman, a former employee, is 31 years old and worked as an advisor in his office.

CBC News has not independently verified the Star's report about the relationship.