Mayor says #ThankYouKawhi for NBA win 'excitement' he brought Toronto

Mayor John Tory is thanking Kawhi Leonard for his part in bringing the NBA championship to Toronto amid reports that the superstar free agent is leaving the Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a heartfelt video posted to Twitter early Saturday, Tory said Leonard brought "excitement" and "inspiration" to Toronto and he would like to express his gratitude on behalf of the city.

Our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KawhiWatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KawhiWatch</a> has ended. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouKawhi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouKawhi</a> for the NBA championship that you helped to bring to Toronto with your <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> teammates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThanksKawhi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThanksKawhi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/04fVCECnIw">pic.twitter.com/04fVCECnIw</a> —@JohnTory

Less than a month after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title, Leonard is reportedly headed to Los Angeles to join the Clippers.

The video has been liked more than 2,800 times. It contains the hashtag, #ThankYouKawhi, which is trending on Twitter in Canada.

Meanwhile, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia spoke to CBC News Network about Kawhi's departure: