Skip to Main Content
Mayor says #ThankYouKawhi for NBA win 'excitement' he brought Toronto
Toronto

Mayor says #ThankYouKawhi for NBA win 'excitement' he brought Toronto

Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked Kawhi Leonard on Saturday for his part in bringing the NBA championship to the city.

John Tory posted heartfelt video on Twitter, expressing gratitude on behalf of city

CBC News ·
Mayor John Tory poses for a photo in Jurassic Park wearing a Raptors-themed jacket during the viewing party of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 15. (John Tory/Twitter)

Mayor John Tory is thanking Kawhi Leonard for his part in bringing the NBA championship to Toronto amid reports that the superstar free agent is leaving the Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a heartfelt video posted to Twitter early Saturday, Tory said Leonard brought "excitement" and "inspiration" to Toronto and he would like to express his gratitude on behalf of the city.

Less than a month after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title, Leonard is reportedly headed to Los Angeles to join the Clippers.

The video has been liked more than 2,800 times. It contains the hashtag, #ThankYouKawhi, which is trending on Twitter in Canada.

Meanwhile, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia spoke to CBC News Network about Kawhi's departure:

Nav Bhatia was optimistic to the end, hoping Leonard would stay with the Toronto Raptors 6:09
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.