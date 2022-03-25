Toronto Mayor John Tory to seek re-election for 3rd term

Toronto mayor John Tory confirmed he will be running for a third term in the next municipal election.

Tory announced Friday that he intends to seek re-election in October when registration opens in May.

"I am running for Mayor for another term because I believe Toronto needs an experienced leader who will continue to work hard with both the federal and provincial governments to ensure Toronto stays on track, and continue to work on making Toronto a more livable and more affordable place to live, to work and build a future," Tory said in a statement.

He said he made the decision to seek re-election after discussing it with his family and "receiving their blessing and support."

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Tory said if re-elected, he intends to "protect the progress" the city has made and ensure Toronto comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic "stronger than ever."

"That's what I've done every day as Mayor - including over the last two years confronting COVID-19 - and that's what I am going to do if I am fortunate enough to be re-elected again in October."