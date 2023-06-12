Mayoral candidates to square off in housing-themed debate at U of T

CBC Toronto's Marivel Taruc will moderate the discussion that runs from 1-2:30 p.m. ET

Some of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor are set to square off in a housing-themed debate Monday, with just two weeks to go before election day.

The 90-minute contest is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Innis Town Hall on the University of Toronto's downtown campus. It is being hosted by the university's School of Cities and moderated CBC Toronto's Marivel Taruc.



"No issue will define the next mayoralty more than the deepening challenge of housing affordability," a promo site for the debate reads.

The participants will include Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders. They were invited based on criteria you can read about here.

Toronto voters will choose a new mayor on June 26. The advance voting period began last week and runs until Tuesday.

WATCH | Are multiplexes the answer to Toronto's housing crisis?

Are multiplexes the answer to Toronto’s housing crisis? Duration 2:54 Toronto city council recently approved two, three and four-unit multiplexes across the city in a bid to address the growing housing crisis. CBC’s Chris Glover breaks down what impact it could have on Toronto’s housing supply and affordability.

