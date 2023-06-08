Lost track of the race to be Toronto's next mayor? Get up to speed here

Hate political spin? Well then hop on a spinny ride at Centreville and let reporter Haydn Watters and political science PhD Ashley Splawinski spark your interest in the mayoral byelection. Remember, advance voting runs from June 8-13, and election day is June 26.

Hello, potential Toronto voter. There's two and a half weeks to go before the city's mayoral byelection on June 26.

At this point in the campaign you may have already settled on your candidate of choice, or perhaps with a whopping 102 options you're working on narrowing down your top picks.

Or — and there is no shame in this — maybe you're just starting to pay attention to this whole election thing.

Either way, we've got you covered with a host of resources to help you get up to speed.

You can cast your ballot early

Advance voting opened Thursday and will continue until June 13. There are 50 advance polling locations across the city that are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city made a key improvement to make advance voting more convenient for this byelection: you can vote at any polling station you like, no matter what ward you live in. If you wait until election day, you'll need to vote at a polling place in your neighbourhood. The city's MyVote site is the best resource to find where that is.

You can learn more about how to vote and get answers to some FAQs about the process here.

If you applied successfully to vote by mail, Toronto Elections needs to receive your completed package by noon on June 15. The city has a good explainer on filling out your mail-in voting package here.

There are 50 advance polling stations open around the city, and you can cast a ballot early at any one of them. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Have there been any voting issues?

Unfortunately, yes. A mail-in voting drop box outside the Wellesley Community Centre on Sherbourne Street was vandalized on Tuesday night.

Toronto Elections estimates that about seven packages were damaged, meaning they won't be counted. Anyone who dropped a mail-in voting package in the box between 9:45 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 6 is asked to call 416-338-1111 or email VoteByMail@toronto.ca to discuss options.

To stop any further vandalism, the city has opted to move drop boxes inside the locations where they were placed. That means they'll only be accessible during the normal operating hours of each building. Details will be posted by the city here.

What are candidates promising?

With more than a hundred people in the race, there are a lot of promises being thrown out. It is, quite literally, impossible to keep track of them all, let alone make sense of all of them.

We tried to do the next best thing. We've broken down the major commitments of six of the top candidates on seven key issues: the budget, housing, livability, public safety, tenants rights, gridlock and public transit. You can compare them for yourself here.

There have also been no shortage of debates. They seem to be getting more heated as the campaign drags on and candidates try to differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack.

CBC Toronto hosted a debate on Tuesday that saw fiery exchanges on a wide range of topics. If you missed it, you can check it out below:

Another contest on Wednesday featured the first debate appearances of candidates Chloe Brown, a policy analyst, and Anthony Furey, a longtime conservative newspaper columnist. You can read a recap here.

CBC Radio's Metro Morning is also hearing from some of the leading candidates in one-on-one interviews. Here are the interviews so far, with more to come before election day:

Metro Morning 17:03 Ana Bailão makes her pitch to be Toronto's next mayor Ana Bailão is the former city councillor for Davenport and a 2023 mayoral candidate.

Metro Morning 18:51 Josh Matlow on why he should be Toronto's next mayor Josh Matlow is the city councillor for Toronto - St. Paul's. He is running to be Toronto's mayor.

Metro Morning 17:58 Mark Saunders makes his pitch to be Toronto's mayor Mark Saunders was Chief of the Toronto Police Service from 2015 through to 2020.

Metro Morning 17:32 Olivia Chow makes her pitch to be Toronto's next mayor Olivia Chow is a former city councillor and former MP for Trinity-Spadina. She ran unsuccessfully in Toronto's 2014 mayoral race.

Metro Morning 17:18 Mitzie Hunter on why she should be Toronto's next mayor Mitzie Hunter was the MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood.

A sign of things to come

Even if you haven't paid very much attention to the mayor's race so far, you probably noticed candidates' lawn signs popping up across the city recently.

The campaigns were allowed to start installing lawn signs as of June 1.

CBC Toronto municipal affairs reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down what signs can, and cannot, tell us about the state of the race here.

Or you can watch his video on lawn signs below.

WATCH | How election signs could help shape the race for mayor:

It's election sign season, Toronto. Will it change the polls? Duration 5:41 Municipal affairs reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down the latest from the mayoral campaign trail as signs go up, ads start airing and more people start looking at the polls.

That article is part of a weekly series outlining the big issues of the campaign as they emerge. If you want a take a really deep dive into the race, here are rest of Shawn's dispatches from the trail:

Week 1: Political scientists predicted a fiery campaign and laid out what it'll take to win

Week 2: Candidates sparred over cell service on the TTC amid safety concerns on the transit system

Week 3: Ontario Place and the Science Centre became the hot topic

Week 4: Housing emerged as a focus — and with sky-high prices to buy or rent, expect it to remain a top issue

Week 5: Congestion, construction and how the [expletive deleted] Torontonians are supposed to get around

Week 6: 102 candidates are vying for Toronto's top job. Here's what you need to know

Week 7: Should you trust opinion polls in Toronto's mayoral byelection? It's complicated

Week 8: Toronto's billion-dollar budget gap looms in the background of mayoral byelection

If there isn't a burning issue on your mind but you still have a question about the byelection, please send us an email at Ask@cbc.ca