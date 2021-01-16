Toronto mayor congratulates Nick Mantas on byelection win in Scarborough-Agincourt

Toronto Mayor John Tory has congratulated Nick Mantas on winning the Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt byelection.

Preliminary results show Mantas won a narrow victory Friday night to replace former Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis in Ward 22.

Tory said the byelection happened at a crucial time for the city.

"As mayor, it is my job to work with every member of city council," Tory said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with councillor-elect Mantas on the issues that are important to him and the residents of Ward 22.

"This is a crucial time for our city as we continue to face the challenge of COVID-19. I know councillor-elect mantas is committed to helping our efforts as a city government to confront this virus and make the residents and businesses of Scarborough-Agincourt get through these extremely tough times," Tory added.

Tory said he also looks forward to working with Mantas on the prudent management of the city's finances and on the maintenance of strong partnerships with the other governments.

He thanked voters who cast their ballot in the byelection either by mail or in person.

"Your commitment to making sure your voice is heard as part of our democratic process is so important and has helped make sure Ward 22 will continue to be represented at Toronto City Hall," he said.

Mantas, who was the former chief of staff to Karygiannis, was considered one of the more high-profile candidates among the 28 running in the byelection for Scarborough-Agincourt.

According to the city's unofficial results, Mantas had a total of 3,261 votes with all 41 polls reporting. He won by a margin of just 223 votes over his nearest rival, Manna Wong, who garnered 3,038 votes.

The results are deemed unofficial until the city clerk can declare a winner, according to a tweet from Toronto Elections.

Karygiannis was removed as city councillor in September 2020 due to a campaign spending violation in the 2018 municipal election.