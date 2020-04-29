Toronto mayor makes announcement on city's plan to expand patios

Mayor John Tory is expected to unveil details at a city briefing Thursday morning on the city's plan to expand current patios — and possibly add new ones — once Ontario gives restaurants and bars the green light to open for more than takeout and delivery.

At a press conference Wednesday, Tory said the city has been working with the province on what he calls a "patio plan" that would allow establishments to increase the number of tables outside while allowing patrons and staff to maintain physical distancing.

Tory is holding the news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it live in this story.

The move follows a request from the mayor last month, asking city staff from Transportation Services to identify areas where restaurants could expand their patio space as part of his overall COVID-19 recovery plan.

Although details of what that could look like remain unclear, some local restaurant owners have speculated that the city could close down a lane of traffic to create more space for restaurants to expand their patio space onto sidewalks and streets.

Meanwhile, Tory announced Wednesday that licensed street food vendors, including food trucks and ice cream trucks, are allowed to resume operations in the city. All vendors will be expected to maintain physical distancing requirements and provide health and safety measures for their staff, he said.