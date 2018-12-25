Toronto's mayor calls for 'respect and caring' in Christmas message

Mayor John Tory chose to highlight the need for "respect and caring" in his annual Christmas message after an eventful year that saw both record-breaking violence as well as city-wide solidarity.

"I hope [Christmas] reminds us of the need to protect and preserve our way of life to ensure we place respect and caring for one another first in a world increasingly beset by division," Tory said in the video shared on Twitter.

Thousands gathered for the #TorontoStrong vigil to honour the ten victims of Monday's van attack. 4:59

Tory delivered his minute long message on behalf of his family and city council after a jam-packed year in the mayor's office.

A provincial election in June, the subsequent slashing of city council in half by the new PC government, and most recently, an October election that saw John Tory back into the mayor's chair are just a few highlights.

Premier Doug Ford and a number of MPPs also shared Christmas greetings - in a number of languages - in a video on the PC's Ontario News Now account.

Our Ontario PC caucus would like to wish all Ontarians a safe and very Merry Christmas. <a href="https://t.co/vBCn8MkCsT">pic.twitter.com/vBCn8MkCsT</a> —@OntarioNewsNow

Meanwhile, the mayor also called on Torontonians to think of those who are less fortunate "by making a donation to a charity or volunteering your time to make sure everyone has a happy holiday."

"That's the Toronto way," he said.