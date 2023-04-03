Toronto's mayoral byelection had another busy week but with the summer-like weather, you may have missed some of it.

It was a hectic second week of the campaign, with even more candidates jumping into the race, new policy being debated and new attack ads.

Here's a quick recap of where things stand.

How many candidates are there now?

As of Friday afternoon there were a whopping 46 people running for the job left vacant by John Tory's resignation.

The highest profile sign-up this week was long-time councillor Anthony Perruzza. Chloe Brown, who finished third in the fall election, also made her candidacy official.

Who's not in? Olivia Chow, who has told the Toronto Star she's mulling a run, has yet to sign up. Nor has Gil Peñalosa, the second-place finisher in 2022 behind Tory.

Why does that matter? Well, candidates can't officially start fundraising until they sign up – and money matters in a mayoral race.

This week also saw the first third-party advertiser register to participate in the byelection. More Neighbours Toronto, a group that describes itself as a "network of pro-housing voices from across the political spectrum" signed up Friday.

The group says it's working to combat the "anti-housing agenda" in Toronto politics that's caused an affordability crisis.

Things get weird on Twitter

Also this week, the City of Toronto took the unusual step of asking the creators of several Twitter accounts attacking candidates such as Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao to get in touch and explain who they are.

The groups responded on Twitter that they wouldn't be doing that.

Expect this to continue to be a source of tension.

Mayor candidate and former city councillor Ana Bailao is pitching a new plan for Ontario Place. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Policy, anyone?

So what ideas did the candidates put out there?

Ana Bailão kicked off the week saying she'd bring 911 and cell phone service to TTC, before Rogers Communications Inc. announced it would expand access to 911 as well as bring 5G to the subway system.

The former city councillor said she'd pressure Bell, Rogers and Telus to work together to build out the needed infrastructure on the subway system.

A number of the other candidates took turns teeing off on the telcos, calling them out for not having solved the issue a decade ago.

Bailão will likely be happy to see Premier Doug Ford announcing the Ontario Science Centre could move to Ontario Place.

Speaking of which, candidates continue to talk about the controversial spa plan for the waterfront park. Mitzie Hunter released another "test" to see if the plan makes sense. Other candidates have also put forward their stance on the site.

Mark Saunders, who was paid by the Ford government to do consultation work about Ontario Place's future, made his first policy announcement, saying he'd hire more special constables for the TTC.

Mayoral Candidate Josh Matlow says he would create a "Fraud Squad" to investigate illegal evictions if he's elected. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Matlow pitches 'fraud squad' to crack down on illegal evictions

Josh Matlow announced he'd form a public builder to help generate more housing in a city that's facing an affordability crisis. He'd also create what he calls a "fraud squad" to investigate illegal evictions.

Brad Bradford went down to the Lakeshore to hear from frustrated drivers stuck in traffic and tout his plan to reduce gridlock. He also launched a scathing social media attack ad against Saunders for his record on public safety while he was Toronto's police chief.

Candidates Anthony Furey and Giorgio Mammoliti came out against the city's supervised injection sites. Furey wants to pivot funding away from the sites to "mandatory" treatment. Mammoliti wants the city's board of health and Toronto Police to abandon their push towards decriminalization of personal drug use.

Saunders cautioned against "over–simplifying" solutions to the overdose crisis. He supports harm reduction but also wants to see a greater emphasis on treatment and recovery.

Matlow stressed that the city's response needs to be evidence-based. And the evidence shows that Toronto's supervised injection sites have, and continue to, save lives.

Tell us your top issues

What issues matter most to you in this mayoral byelection?

Tell us what's going to help you decide how to vote on June 26 and why it's important.