From John Tory's surprise resignation to a crush of 102 candidates (and a dog) racing to replace him, here's what's happened in the Toronto mayoral byelection. Election day is June 26.

Toronto will elect a new mayor in just two days and maybe, like a lot of potential voters, you've been too busy or just plain uninterested in following the daily ins and outs of the 45-day campaign.

We get it. But if you want to cast a ballot and aren't sure who to vote for, CBC Toronto has got you covered.

Here's a roundup of key information about the byelection and our coverage of the candidates vying for your vote to help you make an informed decision.

We'll have full coverage of the byelection results when polls close at 8 p.m. ET on June 26. You can watch our streaming special on cbc.ca/toronto or on YouTube, or tune in to CBC Radio or CBC Listen.

If you already voted at an advance poll or you're already sure about who you'll be supporting Monday, please consider sharing this story with someone you know who isn't quite there.

If that someone is you, read on.

I need to get up to speed on the issues

Toronto is facing a lot of really big challenges these days — so many that it can be hard to keep up with them all.

Here is CBC Toronto's Chris Glover with a quick breakdown of the pressing problems that have defined this election. Which of the issues matter most to you? That's something to think about while you contemplate your top pick for mayor.

WATCH | These issues may decide the mayor's race:

Ready to vote? These are the issues that may decide Toronto's mayoral race Duration 3:50 The race to be Toronto's next mayor is wide open, as for the first time in years there's no incumbent. CBC Toronto's Chris Glover looks at the state of our city and the challenges that lie ahead for whoever wins on June 26.

I have no idea who all the candidates are

You can hardly be blamed for being overwhelmed. There will be 102 names on the ballot for mayor (yes, you read that right), more than any other election in the city's history.

We reached out to each and every single one of those candidates to ask two things: why they want to be mayor, and where the public can find more about their platforms. Not every candidate responded, but you can the answers of those who did here.

If that's all a bit much, public opinion polls suggest there are about seven or eight candidates who have emerged to lead the field.

Find more from them below.

Where do the leading candidates stand on issues?

All of the top candidates have websites where you can find their full platforms or a list of all their various promises.

To save you from that timely undertaking, CBC Toronto put together an interactive platform tracker where you can quickly compare where those candidates stand on the issues of housing, public safety, transit, tenant protections, gridlock, livability and the city's budget. Check it out here.

We also hosted a mayoral debate on June 6 that touched on a lot of key topics. You can read a recap here or watch the whole contest below:

I'd prefer to hear from candidates directly

Then you're in luck. CBC Radio's Metro Morning did extended one-on-one interviews with eight top candidates throughout the campaign. You can check them out, in the order they happened, below:

Metro Morning 17:03 Ana Bailão makes her pitch to be Toronto's next mayor Ana Bailão is the former city councillor for Davenport and a 2023 mayoral candidate.

Metro Morning 18:51 Josh Matlow on why he should be Toronto's next mayor Josh Matlow is the city councillor for Toronto - St. Paul's. He is running to be Toronto's mayor.

Metro Morning 17:58 Mark Saunders makes his pitch to be Toronto's mayor Mark Saunders was Chief of the Toronto Police Service from 2015 through to 2020.

Metro Morning 17:32 Olivia Chow makes her pitch to be Toronto's next mayor Olivia Chow is a former city councillor and former MP for Trinity-Spadina. She ran unsuccessfully in Toronto's 2014 mayoral race.

Metro Morning 17:18 Mitzie Hunter on why she should be Toronto's next mayor Mitzie Hunter was the MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood.

Metro Morning 17:33 Brad Bradford makes his pitch to be Toronto's next mayor Brad Bradford is the the current councillor for Beaches–East York and a former Toronto city planner.

Metro Morning 18:23 Mayoral candidate Anthony Furey makes his pitch to Toronto voters Furey is a former Toronto Sun columnist. He is currently on leave from True North media network.

Metro Morning 18:14 Chloe Brown on why she should be Toronto's next mayor Brown is a policy analyst. She previously ran in the 2022 mayoral election.

Tell me more about how the campaign unfolded

Even if you haven't followed the campaign at all, CBC Toronto's municipal affairs reporter Shawn Jeffords certainly has. He's filed weekly dispatches from the trail, exploring major themes and answering key questions. If you have time and want to get a sense of how the campaign played out, catch up on Shawn's recaps here.

Week 1: Political scientists predicted a fiery campaign and laid out what it'll take to win

Week 2: Candidates sparred over cell service on the TTC amid safety concerns on the transit system

Week 3: Ontario Place and the Science Centre became the hot topic

Week 4: Housing emerged as a focus with candidates pitching different ways to tackle sky high pirces and rents

Week 5: Congestion, construction and how the [expletive deleted] Torontonians are supposed to get around

Week 6: 102 candidates are vying for Toronto's top job. Here's what you need to know

Week 7: Should you trust opinion polls in Toronto's mayoral byelection? It's complicated

Week 9: Toronto's billion-dollar budget gap looms in the background of mayoral byelection

Week 10: The battle for eyes and ears heated up

Week 11: Mayoral hopefuls jockey to knock Olivia Chow from top spot as election day nears

Week 12: Is this a change election? Key election questions answered

WATCH | Quizzing Toronto on the mayoral byelection:

Pop quiz: How much does Toronto know about the mayoral byelection? Duration 5:11 If you haven’t been following the campaign, you’ve got just a few days left to learn about it.CBC Toronto’s Haydn Watters hit the streets with QE Trivia quizmaster Ari Issac to find out how much people do know about the mayoral byelection.

What do I need to know about voting?

Voting takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. You have to vote a polling station in your ward. The city's MyVote site is the best resource to find the polling place closest to you.

To vote in the mayoral byelection, you must be: