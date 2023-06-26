See how all 102 candidates fared in Toronto's mayoral byelection after polls close

Toronto voters chose a new mayor Monday in a byelection that saw a record 102 candidates on the ballot.

Most of the 1,445 polls throughout Canada's most populous city closed at 8 p.m. ET.

The byelection was triggered by the surprise resignation of former mayor John Tory in February after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a former staffer.

