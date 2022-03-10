Should you still wear a mask while shopping? Top docs say they will

Torontonians can go shopping without a mask come March 21, but medical officers of health for both Ontario and Toronto say they will likely continue to wear one, mandate or not.

"You will find me wearing a mask, particularly in indoor settings, where I'm uncertain as to who else is around me," Toronto Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said at a news conference Thursday.

On Wednesday, de Villa made a recommendation to council that the city's mask bylaw expire when Ontario removes its own masking requirement later this month.

Similarly, Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday he would still continue to wear a mask at places like department stores based on his own risk assessment.

De Villa recommended people continue wearing well-fitted masks, particularly in crowded indoor spaces with limited ventilation, even after the mandate lifts.

Province, city insist decision to lift mandates is data-driven

Since Moore's announcement Wednesday, critics of the move to lift most mask mandates have said the plan isn't data driven.

Dr. Peter Jüni, the head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told CBC News that the province can't say it is following the data right now, because some of the most important data doesn't yet exist.

"We don't have data yet from our wastewater analysis and test positively to show us whether it stays stable or whether we start to see an uptick and by how much," he said.

Jüni said he would have waited another 10 days beyond what the province is choosing before lifting mask mandates.

De Villa insisted these decisions are grounded in science. She said Toronto has one of the lowest infection rates in the province, alongside one of the highest vaccination rates compared to other large cities around the world, with almost 90 per cent of residents with at least two doses and over 64 per cent with three doses.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said he would personally continue to wear a mask in large public indoor spaces based on his own risk assessment. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

England lifted coronavirus restrictions in late February, and now is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and infections, particularly in those aged 55 and older.

When asked if information like this from other regions gives him pause, Moore told Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa Thursday that Ontario's vaccination rate is high and the health system can support the number of infections.

Moore also pointed to improved out-patient treatment options for those struggling with the virus, which people can access by calling Telehealth.

Vaccine clinics over March break

Meanwhile, the city is doubling down on its efforts to get people vaccinated, and is holding more than 70 vaccine clinics over March break.

Many are family-friendly and include everything from privacy pods to puppets and other activities to distract little ones nervous about getting a jab.

While Thursday was the last currently scheduled COVID-19 briefing from the city, Mayor John Tory emphasized the pandemic is not over, data analysis will not stop and the city remains ready to respond to any changes.