Toronto marches for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

CBC reporter Lauren Pelley covers a Family Day march in downtown Toronto that drew more than 1,000 people. The marchers were there to show support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to a pipeline in northern B.C. 2:34
