Toronto Marathon will impact more than 30 TTC routes Sunday
The Toronto Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, bringing with it dozens of road closures and public transit route diversions.
Marathoners will run from Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue south to Exhibition Place
The long-distance runners race from the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue starting line south to Exhibition Place, meaning plenty of impacted bus and streetcar routes, from the 51 Leslie bus in the north to the 509 Harbourfront streetcar, as well as the 19 Bay, 510 Spadina, and 501 Queen routes in the downtown core.
The Toronto Transit Commission says updates will be available via its Twitter account @TTCnotices, while detailed route diversion information is available on the TTC's website.