Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto Marathon will impact more than 30 TTC routes Sunday

The Toronto Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, bringing with it dozens of road closures and public transit route diversions.

Marathoners will run from Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue south to Exhibition Place

CBC News ·
Runners are pictured at the starting line of a Toronto Marathon event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Jay Glassman)

The Toronto Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, bringing with it dozens of road closures and public transit route diversions.

The long-distance runners race from the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue starting line south to Exhibition Place, meaning plenty of impacted bus and streetcar routes, from the 51 Leslie bus  in the north to the 509 Harbourfront streetcar, as well as the 19 Bay, 510 Spadina, and 501 Queen routes in the downtown core.

The Toronto Transit Commission says updates will be available via its Twitter account @TTCnotices, while detailed route diversion information is available on the TTC's website

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now