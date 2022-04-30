Toronto Marathon will impact more than 30 TTC routes Sunday

The Toronto Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, bringing with it dozens of road closures and public transit route diversions.

The long-distance runners race from the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue starting line south to Exhibition Place, meaning plenty of impacted bus and streetcar routes, from the 51 Leslie bus in the north to the 509 Harbourfront streetcar, as well as the 19 Bay, 510 Spadina, and 501 Queen routes in the downtown core.