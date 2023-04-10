Toronto police are seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Police say officers responded to a call near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive in North York on Thursday.

They allege a man was assaulted in an unprovoked attack by another man, who later fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Elmer Jiron Morales, 37, of Toronto, who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Police describe Morales as five-foot-five and weighing 160 pounds, adding he has a small build and short receding black hair.

They also say he is believed to be violent and should not be approached.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.