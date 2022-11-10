Toronto man wanted by police in connection with fatal October shooting

Toronto police say investigators are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead last month.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of multiple gunshots.

Investigators say several people were seen fleeing the area and that officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. He died on scene.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Peter Alexandros Madimenos, 38, of Toronto.

Police are looking for Toronto man Sarkis Sogutlu, 28, in connection with the shooting. He's wanted on charges of second-degree murder, police say.

Investigators warn the public that Sogutlu is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online.