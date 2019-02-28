Skip to Main Content
Toronto man to be sentenced for trying to get into Syria to join ISIS

A judge is expected to deliver a sentence for Pamir Hakimzadah, who tried to join Islamic State militants in Syria.

Pamir Hakimzadah, 29, pleaded guilty in early February

The prosecution is seeking a six-year sentence for Pamir Hakimzadah, while the defence is asking for three years and seven months. (Facebook)

An Ontario judge is expected to deliver a sentence today for a Toronto man who tried to join Islamic State militants in Syria.

Pamir Hakimzadah, 29, pleaded guilty in early February to one count of leaving Canada to participate in a terrorist activity.

The prosecution is seeking a six-year sentence while the defence is asking for a sentence of three years and seven months.

Hakimzadah admitted to leaving Toronto for Turkey in 2014 where he tried to find a way into Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

A taxi driver who believed Hakimzadah was trying to join the terrorist group turned him in to authorities, who sent him back to Canada.

A family member told police about Hakimzadah's support for ISIS two years later.

