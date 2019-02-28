Toronto man sentenced to 4 years for trying to get into Syria to join ISIL

A Toronto man who tried to join Islamic State militants in Syria has been sentenced to four years and one month behind bars.

Pamir Hakimzadah, 29, pleaded guilty in early February to one count of leaving Canada to participate in a terrorist activity.

Justice John McMahon says Hakimzadah's guilty plea, his age, the fact he didn't end up joining Islamic militants and his commitment to participating in a deradicalization program were all factors in the man's favour.

The Crown had sought a six-year sentence while the defence asked for a sentence of three years and seven months.

Hakimzadah admitted to leaving Toronto for Turkey in 2014 where he tried to find a way into Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

A taxi driver who believed Hakimzadah was trying to join the terrorist group turned him in to authorities who sent him back to Canada, where a family member turned him over to police two years later.