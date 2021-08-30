Toronto man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after body found in burning vehicle

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted for second-degree murder after a man's body was found in a burning vehicle.

On Saturday, Aug. 14 at around 6 a.m, police responded to a vehicle fire near Steeles Avenue and Gordon Murison Lane. At the time, officers found the remains of an unidentified man.

Following a post-mortem examination, police ruled the incident a homicide. The victim was identified as Johann Persaud, 40, of Toronto.

Following an investigation, Toronto police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Dennis Singh, 36, of Toronto.

He is wanted for second-degree murder and believed to be violent and dangerous, police say.

If located, police ask the public to call 911 immediately.