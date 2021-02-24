For most of us, our phone books are in our smart phones — and many young people have probably never even seen one made of paper.

But Fred Meandro has had to make room for dozens of them in his Toronto condo. The 66-year-old is an avid collector and says you can learn a lot about a city by going through old and new phone books.

"I just love the design of them, I love the structure of them," he said. "I look up hotels, I look up automobiles, I look up theatres."

He says he has around 50 Toronto phone books and the most prized piece in his collection is one from 1891, for which he spent around $450 at an auction.

He admits the passion is a bit odd, and says his parents certainly didn't understand it growing up.

"I've been doing this since I was a teenager," he said.

"I was working as a student at the Sudbury Public Library and they were tossing the old ones out. I asked if could have them they said I could so I took them home."

From there, it grew. And as he gets older, he isn't quite ready to part with the collection yet. But when he does, he hopes it lands in the right place.

"I can't keep them forever, no one in my family really wants them," he said.

"If somebody wants these I just want them to have the passion for them, treat them well, and enjoy them, like I did."

