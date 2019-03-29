Toronto man, 58, dies following ATV crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after Toronto man died of injuries he suffered in an ATV crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Friday afternoon.

Quang Danh, 58, from Etobicoke, was pronounced dead following the crash on private property near County Road 36 between County Road 507 and Bobcaygeon, Ont., according to the Peterborough, Ont. OPP.

Police were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

"Danh was not using proper safety equipment at the time of the collision," the OPP said in a news release on Saturday.

Police said Danh's body has been taken to the provincial forensic pathology unit at the Forensic Services and Coroner's Complex in Toronto for an autopsy.

Officers from the OPP's collision reconstruction are documenting the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.