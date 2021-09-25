Kitchener homicide victim identified as 18-year-old Toronto man

Waterloo police have identified the victim of a homicide in Kitchener on Friday as an 18-year-old Toronto man.

Police said the victim is Joshua Bennett, 18, of Etobicoke. He was a local college student, police said.

The homicide happened in the area of Paulander Drive on Sept. 24, 2021. Police were called to the area at about 4:30 a.m., after receiving a report of an injured male.

When they arrived, officers found Bennett outside near a trail in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled on Saturday to determine the cause of death.

As part of the investigation and with consultation with the victim's family, police released a photo of Bennett.

"This senseless death has no place in our community," Waterloo Chief of Police Bryan Larkin said in a news release on Saturday.

"I want to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators who are working hard to find those responsible."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Waterloo police.