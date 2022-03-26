Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Friday evening, Toronto police say.
Police say the attack happened downtown in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West.
Paramedics were called just after 8 p.m. and found the man with a stab wound.
Police have made no arrests and have made no information available yet on who might have attacked him..
