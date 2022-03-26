Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Friday evening, Toronto police say.
CBC News ·
Police say the stabbing happened in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West in downtown Toronto. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Friday evening, Toronto police say.

Police say the attack happened  downtown in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West.

Paramedics were called just after 8 p.m. and found the man with a stab wound.

Police have made no arrests and have made no information available yet on who might have attacked him..

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now