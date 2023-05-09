Man arrested, charged in fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a fatal hit and run in Scarborough on the weekend.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the charges the driver faces include failing to stop at an accident scene causing death and committing a Highway Traffic Act offence.

The man is set to appear for a hearing at Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

Police said the collision happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was crossing Sheppard when he was struck.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).