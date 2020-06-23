Skip to Main Content
Man who left Toronto psychiatric facility without permission found 1 day after disappearance
Toronto

Investigators had been searching for Simon Shimout Napayok, 32, since Monday morning. Napayok was found not criminally responsible for assault with a weapon in 2006.

Police did not say how the man left the facility or where he was eventually found

The Canadian Press ·
Police say they've found a man who left a Toronto psychiatric facility without permission Monday. He had been last seen in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area. (Google)

Investigators had been searching for Simon Shimout Napayok, 32, since Monday morning. He was last seen in the Queen St. W and Ossington Ave. area at about 10:45 a.m.

They say Napayok was found not criminally responsible for assault with a weapon in 2006.

He's been ordered to remain in custody at a psychiatric hospital.

Police say he was found at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.

They gave no other details on his departure from the facility or on where he was eventually found.

There have been several incidents in the last year where patients with a violent history have escaped from a Toronto psychiatric hospital.

