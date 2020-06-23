Man who left Toronto psychiatric facility without permission found 1 day after disappearance

Police say a man who left a Toronto psychiatric facility without permission has been found.

Investigators had been searching for Simon Shimout Napayok, 32, since Monday morning. He was last seen in the Queen St. W and Ossington Ave. area at about 10:45 a.m.

They say Napayok was found not criminally responsible for assault with a weapon in 2006.

He's been ordered to remain in custody at a psychiatric hospital.

Police say he was found at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.

They gave no other details on his departure from the facility or on where he was eventually found.

There have been several incidents in the last year where patients with a violent history have escaped from a Toronto psychiatric hospital.