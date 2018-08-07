Skip to Main Content
Toronto man dies in apparent drowning in Bracebridge, Ont.: police

Toronto man dies in apparent drowning in Bracebridge, Ont.: police

Provincial police say a Toronto man has died in an apparent drowning in Bracebridge, Ont.

Officers were called to Kelvin Grove Park on the Muskoka River late Monday

The Canadian Press ·
OPP say officers were called to Kelvin Grove Park on the Muskoka River Monday afternoon after a man who had been swimming from a dock failed to resurface. (File photo/CBC)

Provincial police say a Toronto man has died in an apparent drowning in Bracebridge, Ont.

OPP say officers were called to Kelvin Grove Park on the Muskoka River late Monday afternoon after a man who had been swimming from a dock failed to resurface.

The body of a 38-year-old man was found by search teams on Monday night.

Police say an investigation into the death continues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us