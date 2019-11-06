Toronto man charged with dozens of sex-related offences

A Toronto man has been charged with numerous sex-related offences, police said Wednesday.

Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, was arrested on Oct. 29 following an investigation, police said in a news release.

He faces a total of 54 charges, including 14 counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person; 12 counts of sexual interference with a person under 14; and two counts of forcible confinement.

The other charges include:

Six counts of corrupt child through sexual immorality.

Three counts of unlawfully engage in anal intercourse.

Three counts of invitation to sexual touching under 14 years of age.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police believe there are other victims and are asking anyone with more information to come forward.