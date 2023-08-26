Toronto man charged with murder in death of Richmond Hill woman

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man with murder in connection with the death of a Richmond Hill woman this week.

In a news release Saturday, police said they received a call on Friday evening to check on the welfare of an occupant at a residence on Taylor Mills Drive South.

Police say officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman who pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

A 35-year-old man from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. He is scheduled for a bail hearing in Newmarket on Saturday.

Police say they are still in the process of notifying her next of kin and will not release her identity at this time.