Toronto man charged after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash
A Toronto man has been charged following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday that resulted in the death of a passenger, police say.
Driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death
A Toronto man has been charged following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday that resulted in the death of a passenger, police say.
The 21-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.
Police say the man was speeding in a 2001 Lexus when he lost control of his car in the Bloor Street West and Eagle Road area and hit a retaining wall on the north side of the street.
The passenger, also a 21-year-old from Toronto, died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.
The driver appeared in court on Saturday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.