Toronto man charged after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash

A Toronto man has been charged following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday that resulted in the death of a passenger, police say.

The 21-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Police say the man was speeding in a 2001 Lexus when he lost control of his car in the Bloor Street West and Eagle Road area and hit a retaining wall on the north side of the street.

The passenger, also a 21-year-old from Toronto, died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The driver appeared in court on Saturday.