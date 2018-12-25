Toronto man, 41, dies in Brighton, Ont., collision
Provincial police say a Toronto man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Brighton, Ont., on Christmas Day.
2 passengers were taken to hospital with unknown injuries
They were called around 2:15 a.m. about a damaged SUV in a ditch beside the highway.
Police say two passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
The male driver, a 41-year-old man from Toronto, died at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.