Toronto man, 41, dies in Brighton, Ont., collision

Provincial police say a Toronto man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Brighton, Ont., on Christmas Day.

They were called around 2:15 a.m. about a damaged SUV in a ditch beside the highway.

Police say two passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The male driver, a 41-year-old man from Toronto, died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.