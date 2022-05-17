Body of Toronto man missing since August 2021 found in Uxbridge

The body of a Toronto man reported missing last summer has been found about an hour's drive north of the city.

A homeowner in Uxbridge, Ont. reported a bag floating in a pond containing human remains on May 10, Durham Regional Police said in a news release. Officers responded to the call near Uxbridge Concession Road and Allbright Road.

Forensic services determined the remains were the body of 32-year-old Ariel Kaplan, who was reported missing in August 2021, police said.

Investigators with Durham police's homicide unit are working with the Toronto police and looking to speak with anyone who may have spoken with Kaplan prior to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).