Man, 45, arrested after another man assaulted with a python: police

A 45-year-old Toronto man has been arrested after another man was assaulted with a snake, police say.

Officers responded to a call for a man threatening people with a python snake in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Police said the man was walking down the street "holding a living python snake" when the second man approached.

"There was a physical altercation and the man used the python to attack the victim," police said in a news release on Saturday.

Police arrived on the scene and the accused was placed under arrest. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday via video link and was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).