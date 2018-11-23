Man held by officers at gunpoint in 'mistaken identity' case demands apology — but police stand by arrest

An innocent Toronto man held at gunpoint and arrested in a SWAT-style takedown because he looked like a murder suspect is demanding an apology from the city's police chief.

Toronto police admit it was a case of "mistaken identity," but the service is standing by the officers from the emergency task force who detained Dante Newman last week.

"When you're dealing with people wanted for the most serious crimes you have to take every necessary precaution," said Meaghan Gray, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

You know that you're innocent, but to this day I still feel like I did something wrong. - Dante Newman

Newman, 20, was leaving a FreshCo with groceries on the afternoon Nov. 15 in the city's St. James Town area when he says two officers hopped out of their cruiser, pointed their guns at him and shouted at him to stop.

He says one of the officers pulled a gun.

"He had me at gunpoint and he told me to get onto the floor because I was wanted for murder," Newman told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

The college student and corporal in the Royal Canadian Air Cadets said the experience "was so real," it led him to question whether he had killed someone or stolen something from the grocery store.

"You know that you're innocent, but to this day I still feel like I did something wrong but I know that I didn't," said Newman.

Dante Newman, left, says Toronto police told him he had an uncanny resemblance to Kyler Johnson, right, who was wanted in a first-degree murder investigation. (CBC and Toronto Police Service)

Officers were looking for Kyler Johnson for an "ambush-type" killing last summer in the neighbouring Corktown area.

Johnson, 23, was arrested in London, Ont., 24 hours later. He is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 19 slaying of a 22-year-old man.

"It's something that shouldn't have happened ... and I can't really get over it," Newman said.

The officers searched him and found his wallet, phone and chocolate he had just bought.

Homicide detectives, called to the scene, let him go after 90 minutes.

Newman claims the officers told him: "Look at it from our perspective; we're just doing our job and it happens every day."

Still, he believes police aren't supposed to make mistakes like this.

"I'm a Canadian citizen and I didn't get an apology from the people who I'm supposed to expect to protect me," Newman said, adding the experience has rocked his faith in police.

Gray says the family can file a complaint with the the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to ensure a "thorough" investigation looks into Newman's arrest.

The OIPRD is responsible for examining public complaints and conducting an independent review under the Police Services Act.

"There is a procedure that needs to be followed when an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of the police officers is put in," said Gray.

"We do need to do that proper review before we can decide next steps, from an officer disciplinary perspective or reaching out to the family."

Newman's mother, Vanessa St. Louis, said she was shocked by the t incident and appalled at how police handled it.

"They got to be certain that they have the guy. You don't just get a person that's walking out of a grocery store and have them feeling traumatized," she said.