Toronto man, 27, arrested in connection with death of DJ Peter Elie

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Peter Elie, a beloved DJ who worked in Toronto's Gay Village, police say.

Elie was found dead Thursday morning in the laundry room of his midtown apartment.

In a press release issued Saturday morning, Toronto police said the accused, who is from Toronto, has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Police said that around 2 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a residential building on Balliol Street, in the Yonge and Davisville area, for a fire in the laundry room.

Police said Elie was discovered with "visible signs of trauma" near where a small fire was burning.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, but Elie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elie, 52, was the city's 26th homicide victim for the year.

The accused was arrested on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall, on Saturday morning.