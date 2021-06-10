Toronto man, 28, dead following skydiving incident in Innisfil

A 28-year-old Toronto man is dead following a skydiving incident in Innisfil, South Simcoe Police say.

According to police, a plane took off with four skydivers on board shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

They all jumped from the plane as planned but one man was separated from the others. When he could not be located, emergency services were contacted.

Police said a search was conducted and the man was located in a field nearby.

Police are working in conjunction with the Coroner's Office to determine how the incident happened.

Police said next of kin have been notified but the man's name is not being released at this time.

Officers from the South Simcoe Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, Traffic & Marine Services, and Uniform Patrol have all been involved in the investigation.