Toronto man, 20, charged after cyclist killed following vehicle rollover north of Vaughan

A Toronto man, 20, has been charged in connection with the death of male cyclist after a vehicle rolled over in King Township, north of Vaughan, on Friday morning.

York Regional Police said the cyclist killed is believed to be a man, 54, from Richmond Hill, Ont., but police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem exam to confirm his identity.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street in the area of Cavell Avenue when he came across a vehicle that had rolled over.

A man was found dead near the vehicle.

Officers who searched the area then came across a bicycle that they believe belonged to the dead man.

At about 9 a.m., while continuing to search the area, officers located a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle. He was walking in the area of 15th Sideroad.

York Regional Police said the man was arrested and has been charged with failure to stop causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death, while York Regional Police is conducting its own parallel investigation.

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who may have dashboard camera footage of the incident, or who has not yet spoken with investigators, is urged to come forward.