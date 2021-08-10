How these 'Sludge Pirates' pulled 5 rifles from the depths of Lake Ontario

Two Toronto actors have discovered several items in the waters off Toronto since taking up magnetic fishing as a hobby during the pandemic, but nothing quite so interesting as a recent find: firearms.

Neil Girvan and Evan Sabba started documenting their underwater explorations on their Sludge Pirates YouTube channel.

They've reeled in knives, chairs and a lot of garbage using a magnet they say has the power to pull 2,600 pounds (almost 1,800 kilograms).

On July 21, Girvan and Sabba were surprised to find five old rifles in Lake Ontario at the foot of Spadina Avenue.

CBC Toronto caught up with the Sludge Pirates to talk about the guns — which have been confiscated by Toronto police, who are investigating whether they've been used in any crimes. If cleared, Girvan and Sabba will reclaim their treasures — after they get firearms licences.