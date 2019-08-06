Toronto's weekend of gun violence 'frustrating, angering and sad,' says Tory

The long weekend's spate of gun violence — in which 17 people were shot during 14 separate incidents — is "heartbreaking," Mayor John Tory said Tuesday.

The most significant scenes included the District 45 nightclub, where five victims were found and two others arrived at hospital later, though police have yet to confirm they were shot at the club, and an Airbnb in the Bridle Path neighbourhood, where a man was left with life-threatening injuries.

"It's frustrating because we are doing a lot to try and get at it," Tory told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Tory said police resources have been beefed up in response to the gun violence, something police Chief Mark Saunders also said Monday. Saunders did not specify what that meant.

Tory also called for stricter gun control and tougher sentences for gun-related crime.

"I've come to realize that there is no magic answer to this," he said. "So when this kind of thing happens in a concentrated way it's very frustrating, angering and sad. And bottom line, unacceptable."

Tory has pushed for a handgun ban, saying it would help address some of the city's gun violence. City council debated a handgun ban in June, but such a ban would require action by both the federal and provincial governments.

"If we have a choice of doing absolutely everything we can to stem this type of violence, then I do believe a handgun ban would make some difference, if it would stop a handful of the shootings and certainly any of the deaths that we see," the mayor said.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said at a press conference on Monday that this was not a normal weekend for Toronto.

The District 45 shooting in particular was "very bothersome," with shell cases found inside and outside the club, Saunders said.

"I find it disturbing that you have 100 people in a club and someone pulls out a gun," he said.