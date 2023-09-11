Toronto-area Moroccan community, organizations unite to bring aid to earthquake victims

Mona Ahmed's sister and her family are among the thousands living in the streets after Morocco's strongest earthquake in over a century left parts of the country in ruins on Friday.

"They're scared, frightened," said Ahmed, a Mississauga, Ont., resident whose daughter Bothayna owns local restaurant Morocco's Kitchen.

"You can hear it in the background — mothers calling for their kids," referencing her phone calls to them.

Ahmed says many, including her family, are too afraid to go back into their homes after the many aftershocks that followed the 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

Sleepless and half a world away from her native country, she and Bothayna were inspired to donate all of Morocco's Kitchen's sales from the weekend to help victims of the disaster.

"So many people showed up just to give donations even without ordering," said Ahmed.

During an interview with CBC Toronto on Sunday night, Ahmed said the restaurant had been packed since Saturday morning, when they announced they would be donating the weekend's sales.

The earthquake has claimed more than 2,800 lives as the death toll continues to rise. The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were affected by the earthquake, which struck on Friday night near Marrakesh.

Ahmed says they are still tallying how much money in sales and donations the restaurant brought in, but are hopeful the money will help.

Mona Ahmed and her daughter Bothayna are donating all proceeds from Morocco's Kitchen's weekend sales to disaster relief in Morocco. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

"It's actually very comforting to know that there's a community here that cares about people back at home," said Henna Qazi, a Morocco's Kitchen customer who ordered takeout while the restaurant was full.

Across Toronto, the Moroccan Association of Toronto is also appealing to the community to help out.

"Almost all of us still have families back at home," said Narjiss Lazrak, the president of the association. "For me, my whole family is still there."

The association launched a fundraiser on Saturday and has since raised over $2,000 through a combination of online and in-person donations. Lazrak says the association's Scarborough location will keep its doors open all week for people to drop off donations, and the fundraiser will continue to be accessible online.

"Hopefully with all these donations, we can get them what they need," added Lazrak.

The Moroccan Association of Toronto launched an online fundraiser on Saturday in response to the earthquake. (Jason Trout/CBC)

Dr. Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist, says what earthquake victims need is clean water and sanitation because the damage to infrastructure can cause contamination in the water system.

"That can bring in infections like hepatitis A, diarrhea disease, typhoid and cholera," said Banjerji, who works at the Temerity Faculty of Medicine and the Dalai Lama School of Public Health.

Banerji says the most effective thing to do, after rescuing as many people as possible from the rubble, is to deploy rapid response teams with clean water and sanitary products to as many people as possible, especially in remote and mountainous areas.

Clean water 'truly a lifesaver': aid organization

GlobalMedic, a humanitarian aid organization based in Etobicoke, has two members on the ground already with water purification units.

Executive director Rahul Singh says the units use gravity to pull dirty water through two buckets with filters, which makes the water clean and drinkable.

"This is truly a lifesaver," said Singh. "If I deliver this to a family in Morocco, it's going to give them clean water for the next year."

WATCH | Clean water needed to avoid 'secondary calamity' after quake, aid worker says:

Moroccans need clean water to avoid 'secondary calamity' after quake, aid worker says Duration 3:15 Rahul Singh, the executive director of the humanitarian relief group GlobalMedic, discusses the needs facing Morocco after a devastating earthquake and the challenges of providing support.

Singh says GlobalMedic will also be sending thousands of family emergency kits — which contain water purification units, hygiene products like soap and toothbrushes and solar lights — in the coming days.

He says the members on the ground have also taken over a café and have hired workers to provide hundreds of daily meals to the affected population.

While Banerji says that aid is essential, she adds Morocco will be dealing with recovery for a long time.

"Haiti still has not recovered from the 2010 earthquake," said Banerji, who worked with the Canadian Red Cross in the Caribbean nation after the 7.0-magnitude quake left hundreds of thousands dead.

Dr. Anna Banerji is a pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health. (Mike Cooper)

The Moroccan government has not yet requested international help, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada on Sunday evening.

Drone program can help aid delivery

"Morocco, I think, has only allowed a certain number of countries in, which may pose problems if they can't access these remote areas," said Banerji.

Even if Canada is not directly involved, she adds, Canadians can help by funding other countries and organizations that are on the ground providing water, food, healthcare and vaccinations.

Singh says GlobalMedic has offered its drone program to the Moroccan government, which he says helps countries map out damage to have a better chance of securing loans from institutions like the World Bank following natural disasters.

He says the organization is also helping with the logistics of disaster management.

"We can tell emergency managers where to fly to and where to get the aid delivered to so they can make better decisions."

As Morocco continues to rescue people from the rubble, Lazrak is hopeful aid reaches the country in time.

'We want to help them as much as we can."