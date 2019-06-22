Arrest made in thefts targeting Toronto's LGBT community; police say there may be more victims

A Toronto man has been arrested in a scam targeting the city's LGBT community, which police say began with an online connection and ended with the man sending electronic money transfers to himself from victims' phones.

Police have identified five victims and and believe there may be others, estimating the total losses so far to be about $30,000.

"In all cases, the victims were simply looking for some companionship," Det. Jason Contant said at a news conference Thursday. "Instead they were deceived for financial gain."

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the thefts on March 2 and now faces a number of charges, including 11 counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and 15 counts of unauthorized use of credit cards.

Police allege the accused targeted his victims from Nov. 19, 2021 to Feb. 23 using social media and dating apps. After meeting the victims in person, he eventually visited their homes, where he would ask to use the victims' cell phone, police say.

Police say the man then sent electronic money transfers to himself and made purchases with the victim's credit card information.

Det. Jason Contant spoke to reporters about the scam targeting members of Toronto's LGBT community on Thursday. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC)

The credit card information was also used to make multiple retail purchases at several locations, as well as Uber transactions for up to $2000, police say.

Police said Thursday they're concerned that the level of manipulation used in the thefts may cause additional victims to keep quiet. Thery also say they believe some of the victims were targeted because of physical and learning disabilities.

"Victims of this type of crime often are feeling embarrassed and humiliated and might not want to report it to the police," Contant said. "No one should feel like that."

Conant added that police don't believe the accused acted with an accomplice or used advanced technology to commit the thefts.

Organizations can help if victims fear going to police

Toronto's LGBT community has a long and rocky history with the police that includes unsolved murders, bathhouse raids and what many in the community describe as over-policing.

Last summer, an independent review of the Toronto police force's handling of missing-person cases, including the victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur, found that "systemic discrimination" contributed to failings in a number of investigations.

At the time, one of the review's leaders, former judge Gloria Epstein wrote, "My extensive engagement with community members and organizations confirmed that many people deeply mistrust the Toronto police."

But one Toronto LGBT advocacy organization says there is a need for the community to work together with police.

Curran Stikuts, the director of community relations at The 519, a charity located on Church Street, spoke about the need for good relations between the police and the LGBT community. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC)

"We are working with Toronto police, with other services … to ensure that folks who are most marginalized are getting the supports they need," Curran Stikuts, the director of community relations at The 519, a charity located on Church Street.said at Thursday's news conference.

He noted that if people aren't comfortable going directly to police, The 519 and other community agencies can help support them with any reports.

'Lack of trust and stigma, they go hand in hand'

Praney Anand, executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention (ASAAP), offered another reason why victims might not feel comfortable speaking to police.

"We're talking about companionship. We're talking about sex," he said at the news conference. "Sex is also stigmatized. If people are not comfortable talking about certain things and a crime happens in the community, chances are they're not going to talk about the crime either."

Even though there are many places in Toronto where the LGBT community is celebrated, stigma against queer people and their intersecting identities is still a systemic problem in our society, he said.

"Lack of trust and stigma, they go hand in hand," Anand said.

"If you don't feel comfortable about being open and out in the world, chances are you're not going to talk about your vulnerabilities."